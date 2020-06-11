Morocco has long expressed its steadfast position in favor of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Morocco participated in a June 10 extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn Israel’s flagrant violations against the occupied Palestinian territories and the legitimate rights of Palestinians on June 10.

Representing Morocco at the virtual meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita delivered a speech to recall Morocco’s position on the Palestinian dossier.

The Moroccan FM said that Morocco continues to categorically reject any and all unilateral measures that Israeli authorities may take in occupied Palestinian territories, supporting sovereignty for a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Bourita said that these measures “would constitute a flagrant violation to resolutions of legality and international law, a fact that would undermine the principle of an internationally agreed upon two-state solution, and damage all efforts to achieve the just and comprehensive peace to which the international community aspires.”

The meeting comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated plans to annex vast swaths of the West Bank.

The official spoke about Morocco’s commitment to continue to support the “just cause” of the Palestinian people and its determination to support their legitimate right to achieve their aspirations for a “free and dignified life.”

Bourita conveyed Morocco’s great concern regarding the “dangerous repercussions of the implementation of these measures on the security and stability of the region.”

The official explained that such tension and escalation would serve the interest of “extremist forces that reject peace.”

“Morocco is fully convinced that the approach of negotiation between the Palestinian and Israeli parties remains the only effective way to reach an equitable and lasting solution to this conflict, “ Bourita warned.

The OIC meeting adopted a resolution to express support for and solidarity with Palestine and its people, complying with the “historical, moral and legal responsibility incumbent on the Muslim Ummah.”

The resolution also renewed the “principled support for the Palestinian people and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).”

The resolution warns against any intention of Israel to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, holding the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of its colonial policies and measures on the occupied territory of the State of Palestine.”