Morocco Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The ministry reported that all the new confirmed cases were discovered through monitoring people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 8,537.

The ministry did not report any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities standing at 211. The mortality rate remains at 2.5%.

Morocco also recorded 18 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,583. The recovery rate now stands at 88.8%.

Health authorities identified 10 of the new cases in the city of Marrakech, related to two known family hotspots.

Authorities confirmed a further 10 in Casablanca, six in the northern cities of Tangier and Larache, two in the city of Fez, and one in Kenitra.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 743. Approximately 246 of the patients are found in the Casablanca-Settat region, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 198, Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima with 156, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 85.

There is one active case in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, and one in Souss-Massa-Draa.

Morocco’s total number of daily COVID-19 diagnostic tests remains above the threshold of 16,000.

Morocco performed 16,511 tests during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of diagnostic tests the country conducted since its initial outbreak on March 2 to 372,591.