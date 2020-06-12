The 42-year old also played roles in famous television shows including “Dracula”, “Redemption”, “Criminal,” “Marcella”, as well as a role in “Sex Education.”

Rabat – Moroccan actor Youssef Kerkour has been nominated for a British Academy of Film and Television Award (BAFTA), for his role in the comedy-drama television series “Home”.

Kerkour is a nominee in the “best male comedy performance” category for playing Sami Ibrahim, a Syrian refugee seeking asylum in Europe.

‘Home’ tells the story of a middle-class family that came back from a holiday in France to discover that Sami was hiding in the boot of their car. The series explores the dynamics between Sami and his host family.

“I am beyond thrilled and honoured to receive a nomination from our wonderful BAFTA playing Sami in HOME on Channel 4 … it’s been emotional. Stay safe out there,” said the Moroccan artist on Instagram.

The script was written in 2015 at the height of the refugee crisis, during anti-immigration movements in the UK.

The 42-year old also played roles in famous tv shows including “Dracula”, “Redemption”, “Criminal,” “Marcella”, “Gavin & Stacey” as well as a small role in “Sex Education.”

Commenting on the messages of congratulations he received from the Moroccan public, Kerkour said in a Twitter post that he is proud of his “Moroccan brothers’ support. Thank you so much and Alhamdulillah”

In an interview with Channel 4, the Rabat born television star said that the character he played in “Home” mirrors the stories of many people coming out of Syria, including Syrian refugee Hassan Akkad who inspired the story behind the show and also contributed to production.

Akkad is now a refugee rights activist in the UK and became a public figure, when documentary filmmaker James Bluemel introduced him during an acceptance speech at the British Academy Television Award for Best Factual Series of Strand in 2017, for his documentary Exodus: Our Journey to Europe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe was my yesterday but it is somebody else’s today and tomorrow. Since we have made this documentary, over 10,000 people have died trying to seek refuge in Europe,” he said.