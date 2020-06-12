Movie-Lovers Now Enjoy Free Access to 15 More Moroccan Movies

In total, the CCM has given free online access to 51 Moroccan movies.

Rabat – The Moroccan Cinematographic Center (CCM) has made 15 more Moroccan movies available for free online to offer more entertainment for citizens who remain under lockdown.

The decision to make the movies available online came following the Moroccan government’s decision to extend the state of emergency until July 10, and to only ease lockdown measures in regions where there are no active cases of COVID-19.

Under the new regulations, approximately 40% of the Moroccan population still cannot leave their homes without special authorization.

The CCM previously made 36 Moroccan movies available online, including 25 on March 31, and 11 on May 20, after the Moroccan government extended the lockdown for a second time. The new list brings the total of movies available to 51.

While the first two lists of movies included recently-released Moroccan movies, the new list includes several older movies, considered to be “classics” of Moroccan cinema, the CCM said in a press release.

Similarly to the previous list, each of the new films will be available for streaming on the CCM’s website for 48 hours, according to a pre-established schedule.

As of June 10, the movies had attracted more than 485,000 viewers from 101 different countries, the press release added.

The CCM expressed its “pride” in the enthusiasm the Moroccan and international public have shown for national cinema, and reiterated its thanks for the producers who agreed to the free streaming of their movies.

The initiative aims to add more entertainment options for Moroccans under the country’s state of emergency, especially as the government still forbids a large part of the population from leaving their homes except for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies.

In late March, a survey by Morocco’s Center of Interprofessional Media Audiences (CIAUMED) revealed that Moroccan households have increased their daily television intake by an hour and a half since the start of the lockdown.