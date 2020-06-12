Morocco’s Atlas Lions Remain 43rd Worldwide as Football Slowly Resumes

The Moroccan football team has been ranked 43rd globally since November 2019.

Rabat – Morocco’s Atlas Lions remain the 43rd best squad in the world, according to the latest update of FIFA’s world rankings, issued on June 11.

In Africa, the Moroccan national team ranks fifth, behind Senegal (20th worldwide), Tunisia (27th), Nigeria (31st), and Algeria (35th).

The Atlas Lions have not moved from the 43rd spot on the global football rankings since November 28, 2019.

On the global ladder, Belgium remains the best team in the world, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay.

The June 11 update of the world rankings is the second time all 210 teams under FIFA remain at the same rank after the COVID-19 pandemic halted all international football competitions.

Because of the health crisis, Morocco’s third qualifying game to the 2021 African Cup of Nations, initially scheduled on March 27 against the Central African Republic, was postponed to a later date.

Moroccan clubs have also been unable to play games at neither the continental competitions—CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, and Arab Champions Cup—nor the local league, which the Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) suspended in mid-March.

A recent report claimed that the FRMF has decided to cancel the 2019-2020 Moroccan league altogether because it did not receive the necessary authorization from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health to resume activities.

However, the FRMF quickly denied the rumors, saying it did not yet decide on the football league’s destiny. The federation assured that it is continuing discussions of the various possibilities with official authorities.

While the future of international and Moroccan football is still shrouded in uncertainty, several countries have already made their decisions. Countries like the Netherlands and France canceled league competitions, while others like Germany and Spain have resumed competitions behind closed doors.