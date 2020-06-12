Morocco Records 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Recoveries in 24 Hours

With only 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, the hardest-hit city of Casablanca started recording a slight drop in daily confirmed cases compared to the beginning of the outbreak in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,610.

The ministry reported one new death in Tangier, increasing fatalities to 212. The mortality rate stands at 2.5%.

Morocco also recorded 35 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,618. The recovery rate dropped slightly, to 88.5%.

Health authorities said that 32 cases were identified in the city of Marrakech, related to two previously-discovered hotspots that are still active.

A further 26 cases were confirmed in the northern cities of Tangier, Larache, and Fahs Anjra, many originating from a previously-identified industrial hotspot. Health authorities registered an additional 9 cases in the city of Fez, five cases in Casablanca, and one in the city of Kenitra.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 780. Approximately 246 of the patients are found in the Casablanca-Settat region, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 198, Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima with 156, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 85.

The remaining active cases are spread over seven other regions.

Morocco’s total number of daily COVID-19 diagnostic tests fell slightly, to 16,551, as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This brings the total number of diagnostic tests Morocco conducted since the outbreak began to 389,142.