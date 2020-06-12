Morocco Repatriates 300 More Moroccans Stranded in Spain

Morocco will bring home another group of stranded Moroccans from Spain next week.

Rabat – Morocco repatriated a second group of Morocans stranded in Spain today, June 13, through three special flights. The group was composed of 300 Moroccan nationals, including 10 children.

Commenting on the operation, Morocco’s Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, said the operation benefited people with health issues or chronic diseases, as well as some elderly people and minors.

Benyaich visited the group involved in the process before their repatriation.

The operation was in collaboration with Moroccan consulates in Spain and Spanish authorities.

The future repatriation processes will take into account the same criteria, prioritizing those who are most vulnerable or facing dire conditions.

The repatriation process followed preventive measures to protect the safety of all those returning and the Moroccan people.

The diplomat said the operation is part of the royal instructions to assist Moroccans stranded abroad during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She also recalled the assistance operations in favor of Moroccans stuck abroad at the level of consulates. Support has included financial aid to assist people in difficulties, among other measures.

In addition to today’s operation, Morocco also repatriated 310 Moroccans from Spain, including 10 babies, aboard three flights on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, citizens who were stranded abroad will undergo screening tests for COVID-19.

The authorities will then transfer the stranded nationals to hotels and tourist establishments, where they will undergo a nine-day quarantine period with daily medical monitoring before receiving permission to return to their homes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Morocco will repatriate Moroccans stranded in Spain from June 12-15.

The next repatriation process will take place on Monday, June 15. It will include stranded nationals in the region of Catalonia.

The operation will follow the same health protocols, including screeding tests, and a quarantine period.

Today’s repatriation operation took place after nationwide concerns about the situation of Moroccans stranded abroad due to closed borders, their numbers officially estimated at over 32,000.

Morocco’s Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, vowed that the country will continue to repatriate Moroccans abroad.

He said earlier this week that repatriation will start with Moroccans stranded in the regions of Algeciras, Madrid, Catalonia, and the Basque region.

Morocco then will move to repatriate citizens stranded in Turkey, Gulf countries, France, and other African states.

Unlike many other countries, Morocco will bear all the costs related to repatriation, he added.