El Othmani- Morocco Will Review Eased Measures, Adjust Accordingly

The remarks came two days after the government announced it will extend Morocco’s state of emergency, while easing some lockdown measures.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has announced that the new phase of more relaxed confinement measures marks a critical moment and prime opportunity for the country’s businesses.

At a government council meeting on Thursday, the official said that the government will “make sure that all the economic and social sectors regain their activity and vitality, with as few delays as possible,” according to a press release from government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi.

El Othmani said that the revitalization of business would depend on the successful implementation of the new relaxed rules, which the Ministry of Health and other related departments will be overseeing. He also added that, despite the confinement measures being relaxed, the pandemic itself is certainly not over.

Most businesses will be allowed to re-open across the country, said El Othmani, with the exception of usually crowded places such as theaters, cinemas, and restaurants (except for their take-out and delivery services.)

The government will conduct a new evaluation in a week to check Morocco’s progress under the new measures, and to make decisions on further measures in light of the results.

The head of government urged that all citizens in Morocco, including those in the first zone who can now leave their homes without special authorization, should go out as little as possible. He also asked citizens to respect the precautionary rules set up across the country, as well as taking individual hygienic steps against the virus — such as regularly washing hands, wearing a mask, and respecting social distancing in high-risk public spaces.

Morocco announced on June 9, one day before the scheduled end of its state of emergency, that it decided to extend the state of emergency until July 10. The government also decided to ease some lockdown measures during the intervening period.

Moroccan authorities classed all Moroccan prefectures into two zones with different confinement rules, where the first allows some greater freedoms and the second will continue to operate with greater restrictions, based on the local situation in each area.

While the government has reduced confinement measures, it still aims to consolidate the gains made against the pandemic in recent months. The health measures, said El Othmani, “are the real sacrifices that will allow our country to emerge safe and sound from this health crisis.”