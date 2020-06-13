European Union countries begin to resume union-wide travel without border checks and determine “safe” countries for external movement.

Rabat – European countries are loosening their COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and opening up their borders. The European Union commission has urged all 27 member states to permit cross-country travel beginning Monday, June 15.

Despite the overarching move to allow EU-wide travel, individual countries are subject to their own rules and regulations following the COVID-19 emergency.

While some are requiring a 14-day quarantine, other countries have made temporary self-isolation voluntary or lifted the measure altogether. Some are continuing to encourage social distancing and other preventative measures such as wearing a face mask.

A number of European countries have already begun welcoming travelers in hopes of preventing further economic distress as summer rolls in.

Restrictions have slowly unfolded and some countries within the union are already allowing access to neighboring countries, before the upcoming expansion to permit travel beyond their surrounding perimeters.

Italy and Spain, two countries that were severely affected by the novel coronavirus, have given travelers a green light to enjoy nonessential travel.

Germany and Austria are among the more conservative countries waiting until Monday before they will grant road, rail, or air access to other European countries.

Under specific regulations, Greece has extended its welcome to a list of “safe” countries outside the EU, pending a mandatory COVID-19 test and quarantine measures.

According to European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, travel permissions granted for those residing outside of the EU should be coordinated between member states and based upon “countries whose epidemiological situation is similar to the EU average and where sufficient capabilities to deal with the virus are in place.”