Morocco Climbs 7 Places to Rank 83 on 2020 Global Peace Index

The Global Peace Index shows that the overall level of global peace deteriorated in 2020, while Morocco’s ranking improved.

Rabat – The 2020 Global Peace Index (GPI), which ranks 163 independent states and territories based upon the attitudes, institutions, and structures that sustain and create peaceful societies, listed Morocco as the 83rd most peaceful country.

Iceland ranks number one, maintaining the title of the most peaceful country in the world since 2008. New Zealand ranks second, followed by Portugal, then Austria, Denmark, and Canada.

For two years in a row, Afghanistan is listed as the least peaceful country on the index. Just above it, Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen have remained in the bottom five since at least 2015.

Currently, just above the halfway mark, Morocco has moved up the ranks by seven places since standing at 90 in 2019. The country currently sits just below Cambodia and above Cuba in the GPI ranking.

While Morocco moves up, 63% of MENA region countries have deteriorated in the GPI’s peace indicators since 2008.

Armenia has climbed the highest in the ranking, rising 15 places over the course of one year.

Regionally, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean saw the most significant downfall on the 2020 GPI due to militarization and ongoing conflict.

Compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) for the past 14 years, the GPI report presents a data-driven approach to understanding peace trends and their economic value, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

Rankings are based upon 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators that fall under three categories: The level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.

This year, the GPI included assessments regarding the impact, risks, and consequences related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts predict that the pandemic will negatively affect political and economic stability, leading to greater conflict and unrest around the world.

An alarming 97 countries recorded an increase in terrorist activity over the past year, while 96 countries witnessed at least one violent demonstration in 2019. Between 2011 and 2019, civil unrest has spiked with riots increasing by 282% and general strikes by 821%.

Records show that compared to 2008, on average, countries in the GPI have struggled to maintain peace among 15 of the 23 indicators. When breaking down peacefulness statistics by domain, ongoing conflict deteriorated by 6.8% and safety and security deteriorated by 3.3% in the past decade.

While overall trends toward peace are deteriorating, the negative global economic impact of violence has improved by 0.2%, positively developing for the second year in a row.

The world is seeing a downward trend in peace indicators since 2008, averaging a 2.5% decline. In 2020, the average country’s score fell by 0.34%. Global peace has declined for the ninth time in the past twelve years.