Morocco Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Recoveries, No Deaths

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,734 as of 10 a.m. on June 14.

Morocco also recorded 29 new recoveries, bringing the country’s total to 7,725. The recovery rate remains at 88.5%.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths related to the virus this morning, leaving the death toll at 212 with a 2.4% fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.27% and 18.19% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 15.38%, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.93%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.09%) and Draa-Tafilalet (6.71%).

The Oriental region maintains the same rate of cases (2.26%), followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.48%), Souss-Massa (1.03%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.55%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%).

Approximately 398,260 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since March 2.

On June 13, Morocco decided to transfer all active cases, estimated at 700, and potential new cases to two hospitals in Ben Guerir, near Marrakech and Benslimane, for treatment.

Spokesperson of the Moroccan government Saaid Amzazi announced the decision in a press release on Saturday evening.

The decision aims to free the capacity of hospitals across Morocco in favor of people with chronic diseases and other health problems.