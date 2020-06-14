Moroccan Police Arrest Four in Laayoune for Irregular Migration, Fraud

The arrests came after police received complaints from six sub-Saharan migrants.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on June 11 four suspects for their alleged links with a criminal network active in irregular migration and fraud in Laayoune.

One of the suspects is an ex-convict, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The arrests came after security services received complaints of suspicious activity from six sub-Saharan nationals.

Police also received a video attesting to the payment of sums of money to the suspects to help sub-Saharan irregular migrants reach the Canary Islands aboard inflatable boats.

Preliminary investigations enabled police to arrest the suspects and identify the victims involved in the crime. Security services seized nine mobile phones at one of the suspect’s houses.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to arrest possible accomplices involved in the case.

The arrests are similar to several other operations Morocco has carried out this year. The most recent arrest was on May 25 in the city of Dakhla, where police arrested 25 sub-Saharan migrants.

Another operation took place on May 17, leading to the arrest of six suspects involved in organizing irregular migration.

The operations are part of Morocco’s efforts to fight undocumented and human trafficking networks

Moroccan police managed to abort more than 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019. The country’s efforts to fight irregular migration attracted the attention of international bodies and partners, who continue to laud the country’s fight against irregular migration.

In February, the European Parliament (EP) said the world should acknowledge Morocco’s efforts to curb irregular migration.