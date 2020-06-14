The video caused an uproar among social media users, who called for punishment for the driver and passenger of the delivery cart.

Rabat – Moroccan police have opened a judicial investigation to arrest two people for not complying with authorities’ orders and endangering the lives of security services.

A video that has gone viral on Moroccan social networks documents the moment when a policeman attempted to stop the driver of a delivery cart in Sale, Rabat’s twin city. Police had been monitoring the vehicle as it lacked a license plate number.

The officer failed to stop the driver, who was accompanied by a shirtless passenger. When the driver refused to stop, the policeman held on to the vehicle, his feet dragging on the pavement. At one point, he lost his grip, and the video shows the vehicle running him over.

The video caused an uproar among social media users, who called for punishment for the driver and passenger of the delivery cart.

Other security services, including a policeman using a quad, tried but ultimately failed to stop the driver.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the incident took place in the Hay Salam region of Sale.

“The vehicle’s driver refused to comply [to orders] and dragged a police officer for several meters, violating a control point” in the same city, the statement explained.

The DGSN statement explained that the police officer sustained injuries and was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.