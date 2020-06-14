Historically speaking, the medina of Fez was remarkably clean and beautiful, the speakers said, adding that the city was a hub of scientific and commercial activities.

Fez – Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University (USMBA) in Fez organized an online conference on June 12 to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the Moroccan cities, highlighting the city of Fez as a hub of growth and sustainable development.

Titled “The City Under the Test of COVID-19, Diversified Perspectives,” the virtual event hosted distinguished speakers working in Morocco and abroad.

Dr. Abdesalam El Khanchoufi, director of the Training and Certification Center at USMBA, moderated the discussion.

Speakers included Mohamed Metalsi, urbanist; Brahim Belgaid, Fez Business School Director; Pr. Mustafa Akalay Nasser; Luc Gwiazdzinski, a university professor and research scientist (MCF) in urbanism and geography from France; Pr. Ahmed Laaroussi; and Younes Saad Alami, a reporter for “L’économiste” in Fez.

The speakers covered several topics from different angles, focusing on how the city of Fez will overcome the pandemic and return to normalcy.

One of the commenters expressed his hope that the city will regain its allure and attention it deserves from the government.

Mustafa Akalay Nasser demonstrated a passionate defense of the old medina of Fez as a resilient city.

“After the confinement, we should think seriously about developing all the sides of our cities,” the professor said.

In the final talking point, Luc Gwiandziski highlighted the socio-temporary approach to the city, stressing on the need to draft a practical concept for the use of the city’s spaces.

King Mohammed VI launched in March a development program to enhance economic activities, improve living conditions, and safeguard traditional trades in the medina of Fez, Morocco’s spiritual capital.

The videoconference aligned with the continuation of USMBA’s scientific activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the “Times Higher Education” magazine, USMBA of Fez is the best in Morocco.