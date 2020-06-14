Morocco Confirms 101 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Recoveries

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 816.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,793 as of 6 p.m. on June 14.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 816. The Marrakech-Safi region has 219 of the active cases, followed by Casablanca-Settat (211), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (196), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (125). Souss-Massa has one active case.

Morocco also recorded 69 new recoveries since Saturday evening, bringing the country’s total to 7,765. The recovery rate remains at 88.3 %.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 212. The fatality rate has decreased slightly to 2.4% compared to recent weeks when it hovered around 2.5%.

The health ministry detected 42 of the new cases in a hotspot at a working environment in Kenitra, in the Rabat-Sale Kenitra region.

The ministry also detected 21 cases in Marrakech-Safi, with 20 in the city of Marrakech and one in the city of Safi. Laboratories show 13 of the newly detected cases are in Casablanca-Settat, 12 are in Fez-Meknes, nine are in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and two are in Beni-Mellal Khenifra.

The health ministry added that 413,727 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since February.

On June 13, the Moroccan government announced the decision to transfer all active COVID-19 cases and future patients to two health facilities in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and Ben Guerir, near Marrakech.

The decision aims to allow individuals seeking health services and those with chronic diseases to visit hospitals and treatment without fear of contracting COVID-19.