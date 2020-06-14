King Mohammed VI Undergoes Heart Surgery in Rabat

This is the second time that the Moroccan monarch has undergone a surgery to cure his heart rate disorder.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI underwent a heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, according to a communique from the King’s medical team.

“His Majesty King Mohammed VI may God assist him successfully underwent an intervention this Sunday, June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat,” said the communique.

“His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify and protect Him, presented a recurrence of the heart rhythm disorder such as atrial flutter on a healthy heart,” it added.

The communique pointed out that King Mohammed VI’s doctors recommended additional radiofrequency ablation, which took place this Sunday, June 14, at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat.

“The intervention was a complete success, like the previous intervention carried out on February 26, 2018 in Paris, with restoration of the normal heart rhythm,” it added.

The King medical’s team was composed of Dr. Abdelaziz Maouni, Dr. Olivier Thomas, Dr. Olivier Dubourg, Dr. Ali Chaib, and Dr. Lahcen Belyamani.

In February 2018, the King’s medical team said in a communique that the heart disorder the Monarch suffered from required a heart surgery that was carried out with success.

King Mohammed VI on Sunday ordered the government to send medical aid to several brotherly African countries.

The aid is intended to provide protective medical equipment to support the brotherly African countries in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is composed of nearly eight million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 coats, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin.

King Mohammed VI will celebrate the 21st anniversary of ascension to the throne on July 30, and the his 57th birthday next August 21.