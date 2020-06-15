Morocco Confirms 45 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Recoveries, No Deaths

The Ministry of Health is set to transfer all active COVID-19 cases in Morocco to two hospitals in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and Benguerir, near Marrakech.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,838 as of 10 a.m. on June 15.

The ministry announced 14 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 7,779. The country’s recovery rate stands at 88%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 212, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The new figures increased Morocco’s active case count to 847.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 32.93% and 18.22% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 15.2% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.93%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.74%) and Draa-Tafilalet (6.63%).

The Oriental region (2.23%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.46%), Souss-Massa (1.02%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show few or no new cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 14 and 10 a.m. on June 15, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,068 tests for COVID-19, including 9,023 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. The country currently conducts approximately 15,000 tests per day.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 431,588 COVID-19 tests, including 422,750 that came back negative.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.

On June 13, the Ministry of Health announced that all active COVID-19 cases in Morocco will be transferred to two hospitals in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and Benguerir, near Marrakech.

The decision aims to allow other Moroccan hospitals to cater for the needs of patients suffering from other illnesses.