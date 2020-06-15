Turkish Embassy in Rabat Announces Activities Resumption

Turkey is among the list of favorite destinations for Moroccan tourists.

Rabat – The Turkish embassy in Rabat has re-launched its activities, starting today, June 15, after weeks of suspension due to COVID-19.

The embassy announced the news on its Twitter account, warning that it will accept no visa requests without an appointment.

People who seek to apply for a Turkish visa need to fill out an application as well as an appointment request at www.visa.gov.tr.

Moroccan citizens are exempt from visa requirements for tourism.

Moroccan nationals who wish to reside in Turkey for work, study, or other reasons requiring a stay of more than 90 days in a 180-day period must apply for a long-stay entry visa.

Last year, the Turkish General Directorate of Migration Management announced that the country will no longer renew one-year residence permits for Moroccans holidaymakers.

The new law, starting in 2020, only allows renewing permits for tourism.

Approximately 234,264 Moroccans visited Turkey in 2019, placing Moroccan nationals among the top five African demographics to visit the country.

Algeria tops the list with 295,512 visitors.

The statistics on the Turkish Tourism Portal show a notable increase in the number of Moroccan visitors in Turkey over the last three years.

Moroccan visitors to Turkey increased by 32.70% in the period of 2018-2019.

During their stay, Moroccans visiting the country in 2019 spent nearly MAD 6 billion ($600 million).