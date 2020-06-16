Morocco Confirms 36 New COVID-19 Cases, 52 Recoveries, No Deaths

Today marks a high number of recoveries compared to the figures posted during morning updates over the past few days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 8,921 as of 10 a.m. on June 16.

Morocco also confirmed 52 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients 7,880. The recovery rate remains at 88.3%.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 212. The fatality rate in Morocco stands at 2.4%.

Approximately 438,852 suspected coronavirus carriers tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

On June 13, the government announced the decision to transfer all active COVID-19 cases and future patients to two health facilities in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and Ben Guerir, near Marrakech.

The Casablanca-Settat region has 32.65% of the country’s total cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.26%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15.33%), Fez-Meknes (11.83%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10.03%), and Draa-Tafilalet (6.57%).

The Oriental region ( 2.22% of cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.45%), Souss-Massa (1.01%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show few or no new cases.

Morocco extended the state of emergency for the third time on June 9 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state of emergency is now effective until July 10. The Moroccan government has, however, eased lockdown measures in several regions and prefectures, depending on their epidemiological situations.

Morocco’s Minister of the Interior Abdelouafi Laftit on June 15 said Morocco’s strategy to curb the spread of the virus is based on prioritizing citizens’ safety and improving social and economic aspects during the various phases of the fight against the pandemic.