Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Thanks Morocco for Medical Aid

The Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked Morocco for "precious and prompt support" after the medical aid arrived on the evening of Monday, June 15 in N’Djamena.

The Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cherif Mahamat Zene, expressed his heartfelt thanks for the medical aid Morocco sent to Chad on Monday. The shipment followed the instructions of King Mohammed VI to assist several “brotherly” African countries in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical gear and products were made in Morocco in line with World Health Organization standards and donated as a gesture of Morocco’s solidarity and to promote joint African action to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I would like to address, on behalf of the government, our sincere thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco for the precious and prompt support in medical equipment and drugs to combat COVID-19, granted and delivered today June 15 in the early evening,” wrote Mahamat Zene in a tweet. Upon the aid’s arrival in N’Djamena, Zene thanked Morocco for its “precious and prompt support.”

The Advisor to the President of the Republic in Charge of Education and Scientific research, Hissein Massar, received the Moroccan medical aid in N’Djamena during a ceremony at the N’Djamena airport. Present Minister of Health Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal and the Ambassador of Morocco in N’Djamena, Abdellatif Erroja, were also present to welcome the aid.

Other attendees included the Chairman of the Higher Council for Islamic Affairs, Mohamed Khater Aissa, representatives of the Tarika Tijania, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema in Chad, and several members of parliament.

Morocco-Chad relations have strengthened over recent years. Rabat first established a diplomatic presence in N’Djamena in 2013, which was an important aspect of bilateral security cooperation. The two countries also enjoy cooperation in several fields such as water diplomacy, where they work together to address scarcity, sanitation, and management.

Beyond Chad, other Sahel countries to benefit from the Moroccan aid initiative include Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Cameroon. A total of 15 African states are receiving aid, consisting of personal protective equipment, hygiene items such as hand sanitizer, and chloroquine and azithromycin.

In recent years, Morocco has heightened its support for its neighboring African countries, particularly West Africa and the Sahel, in efforts to straighten ties and promote regional peace and cooperation.

During the international high-level conference on the Sahel in Brussels in France 2018, Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita highlighted a number of Morocco’s collaborations with Sahel countries, including in border control, food security, social development, military training, and religious training for imams.

Beyond security and religion, Morocco has always welcomed students from West Africa and the Sahel to Moroccan universities and educational institutions. In 2017, the country hosted approximately 18,000 students from sub-Saharan African countries, up from just over 1,000 in 1994.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the latest “brotherly” initiative, the COVID-19 medical aid, is a “pragmatic and action-oriented” move that emphasizes South-South cooperation.