Morocco Confirms 54 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Recoveries

Morocco's total number of recoveries is close to hitting 8,000.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,985 as of 10 a.m. on June 17.

The ministry also announced 23 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 7,960.

The health ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 212, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases since March 2. The region recorded 32.77 % followed by Marrakech-Safi 18.29%.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 15.33 % of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.81 %), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.98 %) and Draa-Tafilalet (6.52 %).

The Oriental region has 2.21 %, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.44 %), Souss-Massa (1.00 %), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.53 %), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%).

Approximately 454, 172 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19.

Morocco has decided to loosen lockdown in several provinces and prefectures.

The lockdown easing strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.

Morocco will announce more lockdown exit measures in the next few weeks.

The decision aims to allow some Moroccan hospitals to cater for the needs of patients suffering from other illnesses.