The video of the incident has gone viral, showing the driver of the cart dragging the policeman through the streets of Sale.

Rabat – Moroccan security services arrested three suspects, including a 17-year old, for endangering the lives of police officers in the city of Sale, near Rabat.

Police arrested the suspects in the evening of Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, afternoon for refusing to comply with police orders and for having caused a “voluntary traffic accident.”

توقيف ثلاثة أشخاص، من بينهم قاصر، يشتبه تورطهم في عدم الامتثال والتسبب في حادثة سير عمدية بجروح وتعريض موظفين عموميين للخطر بواسطة دراجة ثلاثية العجلات بمدينة سلا. pic.twitter.com/HT9AcPTZ57 — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 16, 2020

Last week, a video documenting the incident went viral on Moroccan social networks.

The video shows a policeman attempting to stop the driver of a delivery cart. The officer held on the vehicle and the driver continued to drive, dragging the police officer with him.

The policeman lost his grip and the video shows the vehicle running him over.

Other security services attempted to stop him, but the driver refused to comply with orders.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on June 16 the suspects stormed security services using their delivery cart, dragging one policeman over a long distance.

Police had been monitoring the vehicle as it did not have a license plate number.

“Immediate research and investigations by the judicial police identified the suspects,” the DGSN statement said.

The press release added that security services arrested one of the suspects in the Laayayda district of Sale, seizing the delivery cart used in the crime.

The police arrested the second suspect, who was driving the vehicle in the Bouchane area, while the third companion was apprehended in Sale.

Police said that they kept the minor under police control while the two other suspects were placed in custody for preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.