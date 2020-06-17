Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,997 as of 6 p.m. on June 17.

The ministry also announced 56 new recoveries between June 16-17. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 7,993. The country’s recovery rate stands at 89%.

The ministry reported one new coronavirus-related death. The death toll stands at 213, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The new figures increased Morocco’s active case count to 791. Only nine patients are in critical condition, including four in Casablanca and one in Marrakech.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded the majority of the new cases in the past 24 hours, reporting 33 new infections. The city of El Jadida hosted 24 of the new cases in an industrial production unit, while Casablanca hosted the other nine new cases.

Marrakech-Safi confirmed 19 new cases, including 16 in Marrakech and three in Safi, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, with 10 new cases, including eight in the Fahs-Anjra province.

Two new COVID-19 cases appeared in Fez-Meknes—one in Fez and one in Sefrou, one case appeared in the Oriental region, and another one was detected in the southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

The six remaining regions did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi remain the regions with the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 32.74% and 18.34% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 15.32% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.82%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.97%) and Draa-Tafilalet (6.51%).

The Oriental region (2.21%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.43%), Souss-Massa (1%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.53%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%) continue to show few or no new cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 16 and 6 p.m. on June 17, Moroccan laboratories conducted 15,968 tests for COVID-19, including 15,902 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 471,736 COVID-19 tests, including 462,739 that yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.

On June 20, the Ministry of Health is set to transfer all active COVID-19 cases in Morocco, as well as future patients, to two hospitals in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and Benguerir, near Marrakech.

The decision aims to allow other Moroccan hospitals to cater to the needs of patients suffering from other illnesses.