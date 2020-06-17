"The dedication of this right comes to confirm the commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco to human rights as they are universally recognized."

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun has launched a circular relating to the implementation of a law regarding the public’s right of access to information, urging the concerned institutions to adhere.

The circular follows the implementation of Law 31.13, related to the right of access to information in line with international standards.

In order for the ministry to facilitate the public’s access to information, the Administration Reform Department has created a guide demonstrating the provisions of the law.

Details in the guide include a definition of the information, who can request access, who can provide the information, the modalities of information request, the rules of the use of the information after obtaining it, the deadlines for obtaining the information, and more.

The ministry has created a website, www.chafafiya.com (“chafafiya” meaning transparency), for officers in charge of providing the information. Each administration and institution will select “information officers” to address the requests.

The website will serve as a platform for the officers to examine and process requests and, when appropriate, provide the information requested within a legally appropriate time frame.

The platform will also allow applicants to follow up with the processing of their requests, from the application until the final response, while receiving notifications after each step.

“The dedication of this right comes to confirm the commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco to human rights as they are universally recognized,” said the ministry on its official website.

The ministry linked the right of access to information to the requirements of Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Article 10 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The legislation requires that public administrations enable citizens to obtain information and take measures allowing them to exercise this right.

The government first issued Law 31.13, offering the right of access to information, on March 12. It came in accordance with Article 27 of the Moroccan Constitution, which states that citizens have the right to access information held by public administrations and institutions.

Following the adoption of Law 31.13, Chairman of the Commission on the Right of Access to Information (CDAI), Omar Seghrouchni, called upon national administrations and institutions to comply with its provisions. He did so via a March 12 workshop for the benefit of local government actors.

“Adoption and effective evaluation of the new law about access to information is essential for good governance and the fight against corruption,” stated CDAI member Abderrahim Foukahi during the informational session.