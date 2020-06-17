Officers discovered the corpses of the deceased couple (85 and 86 years old) early on Monday morning.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police arrested on June 15 a 35-year-old man suspected of voluntary double parricide and attempted murder of two other family members, in the northern city of Nador.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) revealed on Tuesday that police officers discovered the corpses of the deceased couple (85 and 86 years old) early on Monday morning.

DGSN also indicated that it appears the suspect, who has a criminal record, had stabbed the elderly couple to death with a knife in their house in the area of Al Aroui, 23 kilometers from Nador.

In addition, the victims’ daughter and daughter-in-law were transferred to the hospital after being “seriously injured” by an individual wearing a hood and gloves, according to DGSN.

Police investigations resulted in the implication of the 35-year-old individual in the murder of his grandparents, according to the same source, noting that the suspect also had bruises and injuries that likely reflect the victims’ resistance.

Forensic officials determined that DNA samples found at the crime scene match that of the suspect. Security services put the suspect in custody in order to submit him to preliminary investigations, DGSN concluded.

Although Morocco’s crime rate fell drastically under its COVID-19 state of emergency, police members have started recording an uptick in homicides and other violent crimes.

Police in Nador recently arrested a 31-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a murder attempt and drug trafficking. The individual was the subject of several search notices across Morocco.

On March 13, police in Casablanca arrested another man for his alleged involvement in a vehicle theft and intentional homicide. The victim was holding onto his car while the thief drove away, causing the resisting victim’s death.

DGSN revealed that the suspect is under investigation for intentional homicide as he deliberately drove at high speeds while the victim clung to the car.