The police inspector received an amount of money in exchange for covering up a drug trafficking case.

Rabat – Moroccan Judicial police arrested on June 17, a police inspector operating in the city of Laayoune for alleged corruption.

The inspector’s case dates back toJune 12, when police arrested a man for allegedly trafficking drugs, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police investigations revealed that the police inspector accepted money in exchange for covering up the drug trafficker’s case.

Judicial police led the police inspector to custody for preliminary investigations in order to elucidate all the circumstances of the case

Moroccan police have arrested a number of force members suspected of corruption or involved in bribery cases.

On May 17, the police of Tangier arrested four people including a police officer working for DGSN for their suspected involvement in an international drug trafficking case, and “breaching professional secrecy.”

The police officer had been covering up the other suspects’ operation related to the export of cocaine. DGSN seized 25.5 kilograms of pure cocaine during the operation.

“According to initial investigations, the three suspects were linked to international drug trafficking networks … while benefiting from the complicity of the arrested police officer,” DGST said in a press release.

In addition to drug trafficking cases involving police officers, Moroccan Auxiliary Forces also conduct arrests against officers who do not comply with human rights laws during the implementation of the COVID-19-induced state of emergency.

In early May, two Auxiliary Forces officers were suspended and brought before disciplinary council for the violent arrest of a suspect. The incident took place in the region of Marrakech was caught on video. The footage went viral on social media.