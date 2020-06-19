The resumption of activity will only concern long stay Schengen visa applications, allowing foreigners to stay in France for more than three months.

Rabat – The French Embassy to Morocco announced on June 18, the resumption of its consular services from June 29.

The decision comes in accordance with the instructions of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“The activity of French consular services in Morocco resumes gradually from June 29, 2020,” announced the French representation.

The progressive resumption will only concern long stay Schengen visa applications, allowing foreigners to stay in France for a period longer than the usual three months. This type of visa is usually offered for study, medical, or family purposes.

In parallel, the resumption of activity will also concern the administrative requests of French citizens residing in Morocco, including passports, civil status documents such as birth and death. The service will be managed by appointment.

Following Morocco’s suspension of flight from and to France on March 13, the French General Consul Florence Causse-Tissier addressed a message to more than non-resident 25,000 French citizens in Morocco, pledging a progressive repatriation.

On March 16, one day after Morocco generalized the suspension of international flights, low-cost airline Transavia announced four flights to repatriate stranded French citizens from the airports of Tangier, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Oujda, all to the Paris-Orly airport.

The French embassy in Morocco has been active during the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco.

The French Embassy conducted a solidarity initiative on May 28, by mobilizing its resources and distributing more than 1,000 food aid in collaboration with “labe’l vie,” for families in need in the cities of Essaouira, Casablanca, Tangier, Rabat, among others.

In addition, the French office also funded organizations that support vulnerable women, to help them teach their children, as well as young girls who quit school to work. The funding helped purchase over a 100 computers to help them study.