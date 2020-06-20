Morocco’s Prince Moulay Rachid Celebrates 50th Birthday

In addition to representing the kingdom at international events and serving as chairman of various associations, Prince Moulay Rachid made headlines recently for his charitable giving.

Rabat – Morocco celebrates today the 50th birthday of Prince Moulay Rachid, the younger brother of King Mohammed VI.

Prince Moulay Rachid was born on June 20, 1970, in Rabat. He is the youngest child of the late King Hassan II and his second wife, Lalla Latifa Hammou. His four older siblings are King Mohammed VI, Princess Lalla Meryem, Princess Lalla Asma, and Princess Lalla Hasna.

He is second in the line of succession to the Moroccan throne, after Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, the King’s son.

The royal married Oum Kalthum Boufares on June 15, 2014, and the couple welcomed their first child, Moulay Ahmed, on June 23, 2016.

Prince Moulay Rachid often represents the monarchy at stately events such as the funeral of the late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and chairs several organizations within the country such as the golf Association Trophee Hassan II (ATH).

He is decorated with honors from 11 countries — including the UK, France, and Spain — in addition to the national honor of Knight Grand Cordon of the Order of the Throne.

Known for his passions for golf and hunting, the well-educated royal also serves Morocco as a diplomat, holding a doctorate in international politics and having spent 12 years pursuing higher education.

He carried out his primary and secondary studies at the Royal College in Rabat and obtained the Baccalaureat in June 1989. He studied law at Mohammed V University in Rabat and obtained his Bachelor of Law in May 1993, with a focus on economic and social law.

The Moroccan royal also received in 1993 his license to practice public law. In June 1995, he completed his graduate studies and received a Master of Law in political science after researching and presenting a thesis on the Bosnia War, which ended six months later.

Prince Moulay Rachid entered into international diplomacy during his internship with the UN in New York, which he began in November 1993 to complete the necessary training for his postgraduate education.

He received a postgraduate degree in international relations in June 1996 and presented his doctorate thesis in May 2001 on the Organisation of the Islamic Conference at University Montesquieu-Bordeaux IV. The quality of his work earned the prince a special mention.

In addition to representing the kingdom at international events and serving as chairman of various associations, Prince Moulay Rachid made headlines recently for his charitable giving.

After a video went viral of a Frenchman viciously running down a young shepherd’s flock of sheep in Bouznika in May, the prince donated a flock of sheep to the shepherd. The gesture showed the prince’s solidarity with the shepherd and aimed to support him after he lost his main source of livelihood.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on movement and social gatherings, Moroccans will not see any public celebrations of the prince’s birthday. Nonetheless, Morocco wishes Prince Moulay Rachid a joyous birthday and a happy year ahead.