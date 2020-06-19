The King has received several recovery wishes from Arab leaders after his heart surgery.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI had a phone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on June 19.

A royal cabinet statement said the King received hopes for a speedy recovery from Al Nahyan, who presented the monarch with his “wishes of good health.”

هنأت أخي الملك محمد السادس خلال اتصال هاتفي بنجاح العملية الجراحية التي أجراها .. ونقلت إليه تحيات رئيس الدولة وتمنياته له الشفاء .. نسأل الله تعالى أن يديم عليه موفور الصحة والسعادة والعمر المديد .. وللمملكة المغربية وشعبها الشقيق مزيدا من التقدم والازدهار. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 19, 2020

Al Nahyan tweeted about his phone call with King Mohammed VI today, June 19. In the tweet, MBZ said he congratulated the monarch on the success of his surgery.

“I also conveyed to him greetings from the President of the state,” he said.

Al Nahyan concluded his tweet by wishing Morocco “further progress and prosperity.”

King Mohammed VI underwent heart surgery on June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat after he presented a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder, atrial flutter, on a healthy heart.

The royal cabinet said that the surgery was successful.

King Mohammed VI has since received several calls from Arab and African leaders who wished him a speedy recovery.

In addition to Al Nahyan, the King received a phone call of well wishes from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on June 18.

The monarch also had telephone conversations with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Bahraini King Hamad Ben Khalifa.

All of the leaders expressed recovery wishes for the King on June 16.

The surgery is the second of its kind that the King underwent after a similar operation in February 2018 in Paris.