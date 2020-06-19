Moroccan Police in El Jadida Foil Irregular Migration Attempt to Europe

The migrants involved in the case were subject to a preliminary investigation in order for police to intercept the criminal network that organized the operation.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested 23 candidates for irregular migration, including 22 men and one woman, in El Jadida on Friday, June 19.

Police arrested the migrants, who were planning to reach European coasts through irregular migration, at the city’s beach.

Those apprehended were planning to migrate through an artisanal vessel, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security.

The migrants were in possession of two marine engines and 20 plastic jerry cans containing 400 liters of gasoline.

The arrested migrants were subject to a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances of the case. Research and investigations are ongoing to arrest the instigators of the irregular migration operation.

The operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to combat irregular migration and human trafficking.

The arrest comes just after Morocco’s Royal Navy rescued 93 sub-Saharan migrants in the Mediterranean during the night between June 17-18.

Morocco foiled a total of 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.

The 2019 DGSN report said police arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 criminal networks that traffick people.

DGSN operations against irregular migration resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be irregular migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality. Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without the required documents.