Cameroon Imams Council; Morocco’s Medical Aid Honors African Solidarity

Morocco has been receiving applause from several African and international leaders, thanking King Mohammed VI for his commitment to show solidarity with fellow countries on the continent.

Rabat – The Council of Imams and Muslim Dignitaries of Cameroon (CIDIMUC) has joined a growing list of international bodies and leaders who have expressed satisfaction with King Mohammed VI’s initiative to donate medical aid to 15 African countries.

The medical supplies seek to support the countries to mitigate the crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the council released earlier this week said that the health aid “further honors African solidarity and reinforces the excellence of cooperation” between Cameroon and Morocco.

The CIDIMUC said one of the foundations of the two countries’ bilateral cooperation “lies in the sharing of a common model of Islam of peace, living together and development.”

The council also presented wishes of health and prosperity for the peoples of Cameroon and Morocco amid the health crisis.

“[The CIDIMUC] prays to Allah the Almighty and Merciful to bless the efforts made by the various governments, with a view to the complete eradication of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the gradual return to normal life,” the statement concluded.

On Sunday, June 14, King Mohammed VI ordered the government to send medical supplies to 15 African states, including Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, Mauritania, and Zambia.

The African states have since announced they received the aid, thanking Morocco for its support and solidarity.

The aid includes eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 medical gowns, and 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

Diplomats from the African Union applauded the country’s support, thanking the King for his generosity.

Earlier this week, President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Conde, conveyed his appreciation and “great respect” for King Mohammed VI, stressing that his country’s relationship with Morocco is “very important.” Chad’s minister of foreign affairs deemed the assistance “precious and prompt,” while the Swazi FM said, “It’s a moving gesture of Africans coming to the assistance of fellow Africans.”