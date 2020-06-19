The first operation led to the seizure of more than 3,500 ecstasy pills.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police of Sale, Rabat’s twin city, arrested on the night of June 18 three individuals suspected of drug trafficking, namely in ecstasy pills.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) declared that the arrest of two individuals took place in the district of Bettana, with those apprehended possessing 72 ecstasy pills intended for sale.

The first arrests led to the capture of a third suspect. The man turned out to be the main supplier of the psychotropics, according to DGSN. The three individuals were aged between 25 and 30.

Further investigations led security services to a car rental agency, owned by the psychotropics supplier, where police members seized 3,500 other pills. They also seized two cars used in the suspected criminal activities, according to the same source.

Police put all of the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the ramifications of the case and arrest any other partners, the release concluded.

A similar operation took place the same night in the northern city of Tangier, when Moroccan authorities seized 2,295 benzodiazepine pills in an international transport truck coming from Spain, according to DGSN.

#ميناء_طنجة_المتوسط: إجهاض محاولة لتهريب 2295 قرص طبي مخدر على متن شاحنة للنقل الدولي كانت قادمة من إسبانيا. pic.twitter.com/2bp7klzKvE — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 18, 2020

Although the country’s general crime rate witnessed a significant decline under lockdown, Moroccan security services have recently conducted a number of successful drug bust operations.

DGSN announced today the seizure of 7.2 tons of cannabis resin in two separate operations in the city of El Jadida and near Fez.

The first operation resulted in the seizure of five tons of cannabis resin from a vehicle. Police officers intercepted the vehicle at a house under construction in the commune of Tiyaba Dar Choufani, in the province of El Jadida.

Security services arrested one suspect for his alleged participation in the criminal case.

The second operation led to the discovery of 2.2 tons of cannabis resin in the area of M’Haya, near Fez. It led police to arrest one suspect for his alleged involvement in the criminal act.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized a large sum of money, which authorities considered as the result of drug trafficking.

DGSN counted a total of 179,657 seized tons of cannabis resin in 2019.