On June 19, Morocco recorded the highest daily increase ever in its COVID-19 case count, with 539 new infections.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 188 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,801 as of 10 a.m. on June 20.

The ministry announced 16 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 8,133. The country’s recovery rate stands at 83%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 213, while the fatality rate remains 2.2%.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 30.43% and 17.25% of the country’s total cases, respectively, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.55%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.8%), Fez-Meknes (11.04%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.98%).

The Oriental region (2.04%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.33%), Souss-Massa (0.92%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%) continue to show no or few new cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 19 and 10 a.m. on June 20, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,417 tests for COVID-19, including 9,283 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. The country currently conducts approximately 15,000 tests per day.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 515,107 COVID-19 tests, including 505,306 that came back negative.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation.

Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health have announced that the zones’ division will undergo an update on June 24.