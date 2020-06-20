Heatwave to Hit Morocco on Sunday, to Last Entire Week

The heatwave comes at a time when Moroccans are deprived from access to beaches and swimming pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – A new heatwave is expected to hit several Moroccan provinces on June 21-22, with temperatures fluctuating between 39 and 45° Celsius, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced on Saturday, June 20.

In a special meteorological bulletin, the DGM announced that the southern provinces of Tata, Oued Ed Dahab, and Aousserd will witness temperatures ranging from 42 to 45° Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the same day, temperatures will vary between 39 and 42° Celsius in Boujdour, Smara, Assa Zag, Zagora, Errachidia, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Fquih Ben Saleh, Kelaa des Sraghna, Khouribga, and Beni Mellal.

On Monday, the heatwave will reach 42 to 45° Celsius in temperature in Tata, Oued Ed Dahab, Aousserd, and Sidi Slimane, the statement added.

Meanwhile, temperatures will range from 39 to 42° Celsius in Boujdour, Smara, Assa Zag, Zagora, Errachidia, Larache, Ouazzane, Sidi Kacem, Taounate, Moulay Yacoub, Khemisset, Fquih Ben Saleh, Kelaa des Sraghna, Khouribga, and Beni Mellal.

The heatwave is expected to persist throughout the week in the southern and south-eastern regions of Morocco, DGM’s statement concluded.

The heatwave coincides with the Moroccan government easing the COVID-19 lockdown in several regions across the country.

According to the latest government’s decisions, residents of 71 Moroccan prefectures and provinces will be able to leave their homes and enjoy public spaces without special authorization starting next week.

Only residents of Marrakech, Kenitra, Larache, and Tangier-Asilah will still need exceptional movement permits to go outside.

While the Moroccan government has allowed the reopening of gardens and parks in the zone with alleviated lockdown measures, it remains to be seen whether it will also allow access to favorite summer destinations, such as beaches and swimming pools.