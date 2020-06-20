Mustapha Ramid Under Fire After Death of His CNSS-Unaffiliated Employee

Ramid has yet to confirm or deny the accusations, despite his usually frequent activity on social media.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister in charge of relations and with the parliament and civil society, Mustapha Ramid is facing harsh criticism following the death of an employee, Jamila Bachar, who worked for him without being registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS).

According to Moroccan law, it is obligatory for an employer to register their employees with CNSS, so as to guarantee them support in cases of disease, maternity leave, or disability.

Bachar, who died on June 10, had been working in Ramid’s office for 24 years with no social security status. This means she never had medical insurance.

The information that went viral after it was leaked in the form of a voice recording on June 15. Moroccan media then checked the veracity of the allegations with CNSS, who verified they had no employee affiliated under the name of “Jamila Bachar.”

Mustapha Ramid has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, despite his usually frequent activity on social media. Internet users continue to condemn the minister’s act and “the irony” of being a former minister of justice and liberties while not complying with the ministry’s principles.

#Bazz

J'adore les donneurs de leçons comme Mostafa #Ramid .

Franchement, chapeau à ce genre de personne qui prétende dénoncer les injustices tout en violant les droits de leurs propres employés.

PS: on veut voir la copie de la carte de CNSS de feue J.#Bachar Monsieur le Ministre. pic.twitter.com/aSL54dT24G — Samira sitaïl (@Samirasitail1) June 17, 2020

“Frankly, hats off to this kind of person who claims to speak out against injustices while violating the rights of their own employees,” wrote one Twitter user.

Many netizens also consider Ramid’s silence as an indirect confession.

Le silence de Ramid est un aveu accablant. Celui d’El Othmani le rend coupable de complicité d’escroquerie Publiée par Sami El Jai sur Mercredi 17 juin 2020

“Ramid’s silence is an overwhelming admission. That [silence] of El Othmani makes him guilty of complicity in fraud,” wrote one Facebook user, drawing Morocco’s head of government into the fray.

In contrast, one day after the recording’s leak, Bachar’s family appeared in a video mourning her death and defending Mustapha Ramid. They said that such accusations do not match the man they have known for years,emphasizing how the deceased woman benefited from his confidence and consideration.

The 61-year-old minister has been serving in the Moroccan government for more than eight years and is a prominent member of the Justice and Development Party (PJD). The party has ruled through two consecutive mandates, since 2011.

Before assuming the role of justice and liberties minister, Mustapha Ramid worked as a lawyer in famous cases, such as that of Moroccan journalist Rachid Niny. Niny had been accused of “endangering the security of the country and its citizens” following an article he published accusing Moroccan secret services of torture and illegal detention.