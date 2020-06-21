Moroccan Police Arrest Woman for Vandalizing Abderrahmane Youssoufi’s Memorial

The vandal suffered from a mental health condition, according to the DGSN.

Rabat – Police in Tangier arrested on June 19 a 48-year-old woman for allegedly vandalizing the memorial of Morocco’s late Prime Minister Abderrahmane Youssoufi on May 31.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in Morocco identified and located the suspect following a field investigation. The DGSN also revealed that the vadal is a homeless woman suffering from a mental health condition.

Following a preliminary inquiry, medical experts examined the suspect and admitted her to a psychiatric hospital in Tangier for treatment.

The vandalism incident occurred days after Youssoufi’s passing on May 29. He died at the Cheikh Khalifa hospital in Casablanca due to a prolonged illness.

On July 30, 2019, King Mohammed VI inaugurated Abderrahmane Youssoufi Avenue in downtown Tangier as a tribute to the socialist icon and extraordinary symbol of Moroccan patriotism. The avenue marker now stands as a memorial after Youssoufi’s passing.

Photos appeared on social media networks showing the avenue marker desecrated and covered in mud on May 31, outraging Moroccans.

Despite the cowardly act, Youssoufi remains one of the country’s most revered figures, both nationally and internationally.

Born in Tangier on March 8, 1924, Youssoufi became prime minister of Morocco in 1998 and served until 2004 under both King Hassan II and King Mohammed VI. Prior to his appointment, Youssoufi was a human rights lawyer, activist, and advocate for immigrant workers’ rights in France.

King Mohammed VI paid tribute to the PM and the strength of their relationship in August 2019 on the 20th anniversary of his coronation.

“Live up to all this name stands for, namely integrity, commitment, adherence to principles, and genuine patriotism,” the King said of Youssoufi while naming him a 2019 cohort of graduating military recruits.