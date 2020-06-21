Morocco Builds Field Hospital in Kenitra After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

All cases from the outbreak have been transferred to the makeshift hospital on Sunday morning.

Rabat – Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit announced on June 20 the establishment of a field hospital in Sidi Yahya El Gharb, near Kenitra. The news comes following a surge of COVID-19 cases at berry harvesting sites in the Kenitra province.

The field hospital is set to admit around 700 patients resulting from the latest outbreak.

Laftit indicated that the measures undertaken to contain the recent outbreak include diagnostic tests for all employees and the closure of the harvesting sites. He added that all cases will be transferred to the hospital as of June 21.

The minister also reported tightening confinement measures in Kenitra, Ouazzane, and Larache, the home cities of the employees who contracted the virus.

Laftit called on the citizens within these cities to strictly comply with preventive measures to stifle the outbreak and resume routine life.

All individuals suspected of being in contact with the COVID-19 carriers underwent diagnostic tests, the minister said, adding that the operation is still ongoing.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 539 new COVID-19 cases in the span of 24 hours on June 19. The number represents the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the first case appeared in the country on March 2.

Health authorities detected 457 of the new cases in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region. All of the cases in the region appeared in an economic production unit and those infected did not show any symptoms. Several news outlets reported that the cases were detected among workers in strawberry fields.

The minister also announced that a commission combining the ministries of health, agriculture, labor, and interior opened an inquiry to determine the responsible parties.