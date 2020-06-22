COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Exceed 10,000

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,079 as of 10 a.m. on June 22.

The ministry announced 35 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 8,316. The country’s recovery rate stands at 82.5%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains 214, while the fatality rate stands at 2.1%.

The new figures increased Morocco’s active case count to 1,546.

The Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the highest COVID-19 case count in Morocco, with 30.05% of the country’s total cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.32%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.76%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.81%), Fez-Meknes (10.99%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.81%).

The Oriental region (1.98%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.34%), Souss-Massa (0.89%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.45%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%) have recorded the lowest case counts in the country.

Between 6 p.m. on June 21 and 10 a.m. on June 22, Moroccan laboratories conducted 10,537 tests for COVID-19, including 10,453 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. The country currently conducts approximately 15,000 tests per day.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 548,746 COVID-19 tests, including 538,667 that came back negative.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.

At midnight on June 24, the country is set to move onto the second phase of deconfinement. The new phase puts the vast majority of Moroccan regions in Zone 1—the zone with eased restrictions.

During the second phase, several businesses are allowed to resume, including cafes, restaurants, intercity travel, and tourist accommodations. Moroccans can also enjoy more public spaces, such as beaches.