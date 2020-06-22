Morocco Repatriates 150 Moroccans Stranded in Tunisia

The government announced 30 flights this week that will bring home stranded Moroccans from several countries, including France, the Netherlands, the UAE, and Turkey.

Rabat – Morocco’s government repatriated 151 Moroccans stranded in Tunisia on June 22, Morocco’s Consul General in Tunis Ali Benaissa announced on Monday.

The diplomat told Morocco’s state media that the repatriation operation took place in “good conditions,” lauding strong collaboration with Tunisian authorities to ensure the safe repatriation of the stranded Moroccans.

He said the operation took place in full compliance with precautionary measures and the health protocols in force.

The diplomat said the embassy and consulate general of Morocco in Tunis identified more than 300 Moroccans visiting Tunisia for short stays, business, and for medical reasons.

The repatriation operation took into account the situation of people suffering health issues, as well as the elderly and children.

While awaiting decisions regarding repatriations, Morocco’s diplomatic missions provided assistance to the stranded Moroccans. “The embassy and consulate general of the kingdom in Tunisia ensured throughout this period, support for all people who expressed this need, especially in terms of living expenses and accomodation.”

Unlike many other countries, Morocco’s government is covering all the costs related to the repatriation program for Moroccans stranded abroad, including repatriations from Tunisia.

Morocco’s government also vowed to cover all costs related to “housing and new coronavirus screening tests in strict compliance with the health protocol in force during the days of confinement of these beneficiaries in Morocco,” state media reported.

Morocco managed to repatriate thousands of Moroccans, who have been stranded abroad since March, on several flights from Algeria, Spain, and Turkey, and from the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Morocco will continue to bring home more stranded Moroccan tourists this week. The country scheduled a total of 30 flights between June 21-27.

The repatriation operations during this period will bring back an approximated 4,644 Moroccans, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita announced on June 22. The operations concern Moroccans stranded across the world, including in France, the Netherlands, Tunisia, the UAE, Belgium, Senegal, Turkey, and Italy.

The government will move to the next phase of repatriation on June 28 to return citizens from Germany, Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf, and other countries.

This third phase of repatriation operations will run until July 4.