Moroccan FM Announces Cancellation of 2020 Marhaba Operation

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, announced that the “Marhaba” operation for this year will not take place and that the decision is linked to specific proactive measures.

Speaking before the House of Representatives on Monday, Bourita said that the Marhaba operation requires prior preparation and coordination with the host countries.

The Marhaba process requires preparation and coordination with the various parties involved as early as April, he explained, adding that the process is not only about transit, but also about “cultural and entertainment activities,” which requires the participation of many institutions.

The minister said the delayed return of the Moroccan diaspora is linked to four factors and their development. Two factors relate to the opening of air and maritime borders and measures taken by transit countries such as Italy and Spain to ensure the passage.

Read also: First Repatriation Flight From Netherlands Brings Home 150 Moroccans

The third factor is related to the international and national epidemiological situation, while the fourth one concerns Morocco’s health protocol that requires placing Moroccans coming from abroad in a nine-day quarantine period. In order to leave quarantine, the person concerned has to take two consecutive COVID-19 screening tests that both yield negative results.

Organized every summer on June 15, the “Marhaba” operation is a system designed to facilitate the transit of Moroccans living abroad to their homeland for summer holidays or the return to their host country.

Approximately 2.5 million passengers took part in the 2019 Marhaba Operation.