Morocco Among Most Powerful Countries in the World, 1st Power in Maghreb

The 80-countries list included Morocco and Tunisia, but excluded neighboring Algeria.

Rabat – Morocco has ranked the 57th most powerful country in the world, according to US News and World Report.

The kingdom climbed four places from the 2019 list, where it ranked 61st.

The US News and World Report “Most Powerful Countries” ranking lists 80 countries that “consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers, and shape global economic patterns.”

The rankings are based on a survey that gathered opinions of more than 20,000 people from 73 countries, conducted in partnership with BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The index focuses on five main axes, namely military strength, the strength of international alliances, economic influence, political influence, and leadership.

According to the rankings, Morocco is the most powerful country in the Maghreb, coming in ahead of Tunisia which appears on the 61st position. Algeria, Libya, and Mauritania were excluded from the 80-countries list.

Continentally, Morocco is the fifth most powerful country in Africa, behind Egypt (25th globally), South Africa (32nd), Kenya (52nd), and Ghana (55th).

In the Middle-East and North Africa, Morocco ranked 10th regionally, behind Israel (eighth globally), Saudi Arabia (10th), the United Arab Emirates (11th), Turkey (16th), Qatar (18th), Egypt (25th), Jordan (33rd), Lebanon (38th), and Oman (39th).

On the global ladder, the United States ranked first, followed by Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan.

The power ranking is a component of the constantly-updated US News and World Report “Best Countries” ranking.

The overall rankings put Morocco as the 40th best country in the world. The criteria used in the evaluation include adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, openness for business, power, and quality of life.