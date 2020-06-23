Morocco Confirms 92 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Recoveries, No Deaths

The country's number of active COVID-19 cases is on the rise.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,264 as of 10 a.m. on June 23.

The ministry detected most of the new cases in Marrakech-Safi (36), followed by Fez-Meknes (14), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (14) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (11).

New cases also emerged in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10) and Casablanca-Settat (7).

The ministry also announced 18 new recoveries for a total of 8,384. The recovery rate stands at 81.68%.

The ministry announced no new fatalities, with the death toll remaining at 214. The fatality rate has reached 2.08%.

Cases still under treatment total 1,666.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases, accounting for 30.31% of the country’s total, followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 17.25%.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 14.81%, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.06%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.42%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.89%).

The Oriental region has 2.01% of Morocco’s confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.32%), Souss-Massa (0.90%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.44%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%).

Approximately 546,523 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in Morocco in March.

Morocco’s government announced on June 21 a list of new measures as part of the gradual lockdown lifting. The decision will allow most provinces and prefectures to enjoy normal life again starting June 25.

Citizens in Zone 1 provinces and prefectures will be able to dine in at cafes and restaurants, visit and beaches, and engage in domestic tourism activities while taking into account the strict preventive measures like the wear of face masks in public and social distancing.

Morocco is also set to schedule domestic flights this week as part of the country’s approach to revive domestic tourism.

On June 25, residents in both Zone 1 and 2 will no longer need exceptional movement permits to go out and will not be restricted by curfews. Zone 2 residents, will however, need a permit for necessary travel to Zone 1.