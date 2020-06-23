Ministries Urge Moroccan Artisans, Traders to Follow Health Protocols

The ministries warned that businesses that do not respect the health measures in force will have their workplace closed.

Rabat – The Moroccan ministries of the interior, industry, and trade have called on traders, artisans, and offshoring professionals to strictly and responsibly respect the preventive and precautionary measures in force to ensure the safety of personnel and customers.

Following the relief measures granted for cities and provinces situated in Zone 1, the ministries warned in a statement issued Monday, June 22, that joint central and local commissions will carry out regular control and monitoring operations in sectoral establishments. They will proceed to shut down workplaces in the event of non-compliance with the sanitary measures in force.

The statement further outlines seven main areas that the committees will focus on during their inspection tours. The pillars are listed in the COVID-19 contamination risk management protocol for companies, production units, and shopping centers.

The seven areas relate to the development of a COVID-19 prevention plan, work organization, training and awareness-raising, health measures, catering, staff transport, and symptomatic care.

Businesses are also required to designate managers among their employees as the main representatives communicating the health measures of control committees.

The Ministry of Industry previously issued a set of conditions to be met before resuming economic activities.

Businesses and shopping centers are also called upon to limit their host capacity to 50%, ensure proper ventilation, carry out weekly cleanings, and set up social distance barriers and floor markers.

Shopping centers are also called upon to measure visitors’ temperature upon entry, limit the number of parking spaces available, and organize separate entrances and exits for efficient visitor monitoring.

The Ministry of Industry said the protocol, as well as the details of the various preventive measures, can be found on its official website.