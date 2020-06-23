Morocco’s HCP Regrets Parliamentary Neglect of Essential Reports

The head of the commission said the HCP’s work is underestimated when detailed reports are overlooked.

Rabat – The head of Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) Driss Jettou expressed his regret that the commission conducts approximately 50 important reports annually that go unnoticed by Parliament.

Speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Public Finance Oversight Committee, Jettou said the HCP’S reports are essential to Moroccan society and economy, but chambers of the Parliament continue to overlook them.

In addition to the 50 reports that concern societal and economic aspects in Morocco, Jettou emphasized that the HCP carried out approximately 250 reports at the regional level last year.

The head of the commission expressed his desire to find a collaborative approach to encourage Parliament’s engagement in finding solutions to the pressing issues that the HCP outlines in its reports.

Jettou stressed the importance of interaction between the government, parliamentarians so that the judges working on elaborating the reports will not feel that their hard work is underestimated.

These judges, he said, are often burdened with lengthy assignments.

The HCP receives numerous files from the Parliament and selects four of them to assign them to 10 or 12 judges for elaboration. Jettou stated that many of the information required for the reports are not readily available, requiring detailed correspondence with the relevant administration and waiting for a response.

He said each task takes between eight and nine months to be completed only if the report elaboration begins immediately after the assignment, stressing the need for Parliament to consider these essential reports for the benefit of the country.