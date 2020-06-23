The country is organizing 30 repatriation flights this week to repatriate Moroccans stranded abroad, taking into account citizens’ age and health status.

Rabat – Morocco repatriated 150 Moroccans stranded abroad from Brussels on Tuesday as part of its recently-detailed operation to bring back citizens who have been stranded abroad due to COVID-19–induced border closures.

The repatriation operation prioritized the elderly, citizens with chronic diseases, and those in particularly vulnerable situations.

Morocco’s ambassador in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mohamed Ameur, supervised the operation at Brussels Airport.

The consuls general of Morocco in Brussels, Liege, and Antwerp, as well as the director of Royal Air Maroc for the Benelux, Mohamed Amraoui, were also present.

Morocco scheduled 30 flights between June 21 and 27 to bring back 4,644 Moroccans stranded in 17 countries, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said on June 22.

The countries include France, Turkey, Serbia, Hungary, Tunisia, Mauritania, the UAE, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, Senegal, Belgium, Italy, Austria, and the UK.

Another repatriation campaign will take place from June 28 and July 4 to repatriate Moroccans stranded in Germany, Egypt, Turkey, and the Gulf countries, among others.

Recent flights have so far brought thousands of Moroccans home from several countries, including the UAE, France, Turkey, Algeria, the Netherlands, and Spain. Morocco also repatriated citizens stranded in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.