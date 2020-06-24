Morocco Announces 349 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Recoveries

The new cases pushed Morocco once again over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced 349 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 10,693, as of 10 a.m. on June 24.

The ministry also confirmed 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 and no new deaths. The total number of recoveries has now reached 8,426, while the coronavirus-related death toll remains at 214.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 78.8% and fatality rate to 2%.

Morocco currently counts 2,053 active COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 29.51% of the country’s case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (16.86%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15.65%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.61%), and Fez-Meknes (10.68%).

The Draa-Tafilalet (5.48%), Oriental (1.88%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1.47%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.3%), Souss-Massa (0.84%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.65%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.08%) regions have recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 23 and 10 a.m. on June 24, Moroccan laboratories conducted 10,913 tests for COVID-19, including 10,564 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 586,089 COVID-19 tests, out of which 575,396 yielded negative results.

Today, June 24, is the final day of Morocco’s first phase of easing lockdown measures. The phase, which began on June 11, introduced a geographical division of Moroccan regions into two zones, based on their epidemiological situations.

Residents of Zone 1 had the right to leave their homes without special authorization. Several businesses were also allowed to resume in the first zone.

Meanwhile, residents of Zone 2 had to continue to self-isolate in their homes and only go outside for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

As of June 25, the vast majority of Moroccan prefectures and provinces will integrate into Zone 1. The second phase of lifting the lockdown will introduce more eased measures, including the resumption of businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and hotels, and domestic travel.