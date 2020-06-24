Comoros President Welcomes King Mohammed VI’s ‘Exemplary’ Solidarity

Germany is one of the latest countries to welcome Morocco’s solidarity approach towards fellow African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Comoros President Azali Assoumani is full of praise for King Mohammed VI, emphasizing that what the monarch has been doing in Africa is “extraordinary.”

On Tuesday, the Comorian head of state said Morocco has always supported his country, saying,

“Morocco has always been at the side of the Union of Comoros and his Majesty personally watches over it through [his] many acts of solidarity.”

The June 23 statements come to commend Morocco’s decision to deliver medical supplies to 15 African nations to help them in their fight against COVID-19. The King “has instituted an exemplary tradition of solidarity,” said Assoumani.

He welcomed the cooperation between Morocco and Comoros, thanking the North African country for hosting a “large number of Comorian students.” The Comorian president also expressed his appreciation for Morocco’s assistance and participation in the Paris conference of donors for the Comoros Emerging Plan.

Assoumani concluded his statement by wishing King Mohammed VI, who underwent heart surgery on June 14, a speedy recovery.

Morocco’s African aid initiative received applause not only from African leaders and diplomats but also from Western countries and international organizations.

The latest came Tuesday from a spokesperson of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who commended Morocco’s approach and commitment to the continent and welcomed the King’s gestures of solidarity against COVID-19.

“The new coronavirus has shown us that we cannot face such global crises without being united,” the spokesperson said.

The aid includes eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 medical gowns, and 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

The list of the 15 African states benefiting from Morocco’s medical aid includes Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Mauritiana. Angola has also received aid from Morocco despite not being on the official list of beneficiaries.