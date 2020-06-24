Kenitra Court Opens Investigation Into Lalla Mimouna COVID-19 Outbreak

The outbreak has caused more than 500 COVID-19 infections among workers in the sector of red fruits.

Rabat – The public prosecutor at the Kenitra Court of Appeal has opened a judiciary investigation on the circumstances of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in three industrial units in Lalla Mimouna, near Kenitra.

The outbreak has caused more than 500 cases of COVID-19 among workers in factories specialized in the production and packaging of red fruits.

The investigation aims to determine the criminal violations that led to the infection of hundreds of workers with COVID-19 and to shed light on any negligence or non-respect of safety measures that led to the incident, said Morocco’s Public Prosecution Office in a press release issued on June 23.

The investigation will also determine the parties responsible for the violations for legal prosecution, the statement added.

The judiciary investigation comes after the Moroccan government launched an administrative investigation on the same incident.

Soon after the outbreak, a commission including representatives from the ministries of the interior, health, agriculture, and labor began work to determine the parties responsible for the major outbreak.

The outbreak was the main reason the Kenitra province did not benefit from eased lockdown measures.

On June 25, Morocco is set to move onto the second phase of lifting its lockdown. During this phase, 71 Moroccan prefectures and provinces will benefit from eased lockdown measures and only four provinces will continue to administer a tight lockdown.

In the first regions, designated as Zone 1, citizens will have the right to visit public spaces and travel between cities without special authorization. Some previously-banned businesses, such as cafes, restaurants, and hotels, will also get the green light to resume their activities, in accordance with safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Zone 2 residents will have to continue self-isolating and only leave their homes for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies. Entering or exiting the zone is also forbidden without official authorization.