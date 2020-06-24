The decision is part of the country’s campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19 after the emergence of new hotspots.

Rabat – The General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) announced on June 24 that it decided to postpone resuming family visits until July 13.

The decision is part of Morocco’s campaign to limit the risk of contamination and the spread of COVID-19, a DGAPR statement said.

The announcement also takes into account the recent development of the epidemiological situation in a group of cities and regions, which led officials to take further actions to prevent more waves of the virus.

The decision seeks to preserve safety of inmates as well as the security of prison institutions, the statement announced.

In April, Morocco launched mass COVID-19 screenings in Morocco’s prisons.

DGAPR also set guidelines for inmates and prison staff to prevent infections, including the use of masks, providing protective clothing for staff, and using sterilizing products in the facilities.

Morocco experienced a scourge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Wednesday marks one of the highest daily numbers due to the emergence of new hotspots in industrial units.

Between 6 p.m. on June 23 and 10 a.m. on June 24, Morocco registered 349 COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the hotspots. The total number of infections reached 10,693.

For Morocco’s government, the emergence of COVID-19 hotspots after gradual lockdown lifting is natural.

Spokesperson of the government Said Amzazi emphasized the importance of learning to live with the COVID-19 pandemic for the foreseeable future, saying that “many countries live in the same situation today.”