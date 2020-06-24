The seizure is among several recent operations cracking down on drug trafficking across the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s security services seized two tons of cannabis resin in a truck near Ba Mohamed, a town in northern Morocco in the Atlas Mountains (58 kilometers northwest of the city of Fez), on June 24.

The operation took place in collaboration between judicial police in the city of Fez and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

#مكافحة_ترويج_المخدرات

حجز طنين من المخدرات على متن شاحنة لنقل البضائع بجماعة الغوازي بضواحي قرية با محمد، في عملية أمنية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بفاس ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/u1reeJjNaS — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 24, 2020

During the operation, police also seized mobile devices that could have been used in the crime and a sum of money that might be a result of drug trafficking.

The seizure is one of several major recent operations to crack down on drug trafficking as part of Morocco’s security approach.

On June 19, Moroccan national police seized 72 tons of cannabis resin in two separate operations in the suburbs of the city of El Jadida, and in M’Haya near Fez.

Another operation took place on May 24, when police seized three tons of cannabis resin in Guelmim, southern Morocco. On May 23, police seized 5.5 tons of cannabis resin from a car registered in Nador, eastern Morocco.

Morocco’s DGSN seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives in 2019, while customs seized another 119 tons of the same drug and its derivatives last year.